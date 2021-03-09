Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07

- Dogecoin's symmetrical triangle breakout eyes a 37% liftoff.
- Improving network growth is a bullish signal for the 'Meme Coin.'
- Support above the 50 SMA on the 12-hour chart must be protected to avoid a correction back to $0.04.
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1. Meanwhile, DOGE is teetering at $0.059 amid the struggle to complete the 37% triangle breakout target.
Dogecoin stalls but eyes glued on $0.07
After the triangle pattern breakout, DOGE's upswing settled above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 12-hour chart. Bulls continued with the upswing toward the target at $0.07, but the momentum fizzled out at $0.063.
A minor correction has occurred due to the seller congestion at $0.063, and Dogecoin is seeking refuge at around $0.06. Support at this crucial level must be reclaimed to ensure that the upswing to $0.07 remains intact.
DOGE/USD 12-hour chart
Notably, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has validated the break by crossing above the mean line. Besides, the MACD line (blue) cross above the signal line is a bullish impulse. Gains above $0.07 will bring Dogecoin out of the woods while allowing bulls to focus on highs beyond $0.01.
Over the last couple of weeks, Dogecoin's network growth has greatly improved. For instance, the IntoTheBlock, "Daily Active Addresses," bottomed out at roughly 33,400 on February 23 but have consistently increased to hit 68,000 at the time of writing, representing a 50% recovery.
Improving network growth is a bullish signal. Dogecoin's value is likely to continue with the upswing as the newly created addresses rise.
Dogecoin network growth
Looking at the other side of the fence
Dogecoin needs support at $0.06 for bulls to remain focused on gains beyond $0.07. Note that failing to secure this level as support will cause overhead pressure to increase. The next support target has been highlighted by the 50 SMA on the 12-hour chart. Losses past this zone will open the Pandora box as DOGE falls toward $0.04.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
