Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier

- Dogecoin price shows bullish signs as it recently breached a month-old resistance barrier.
- Transaction data shows that a minor uptrend to $0.150 seems plausible.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $0.106 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Dogecoin price has shattered the downtrend in a recent run-up and shows signs that more of these gains are around the corner. Although DOGE is facing temporary slowdowns, investors can expect bulls to make a strong comeback soon.
Dogecoin price breaks out for more gains
Dogecoin price formed a string of lower highs as it shed roughly 40% in the last 40 days. These swing points can be connected using trend lines; this downward-facing trend line has prevented DOGE from rising.
However, on March 18, DOGE saw a massive surge in buying pressure resulting in a breakout. Since then Dogecoin price has retraced but still maintains its bullishness. Therefore, investors can expect the meme coin to continue its uptrend.
The dog-themed crypto will face the $0.140 hurdle first but clearing it will allow Dogecoin price to retest the $0.150 barrier. In total, this move would constitute a 27% ascent from the current position - $0.120.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Supporting the bullish outlook for Dogecoin price is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This index shows that the next resistance cluster is relatively strong and extends from $0.126 to $0.155.
Here, roughly 250,000 addresses that purchased roughly 25.15 billion DOGE tokens are “Out of the Money.“ Therefore, a move into this cluster will likely result in selling pressure from these underwater investors.
Hence, market participants can expect DOGE to pierce this area and set a local top in the range mentioned above.
DOGE GIOM
While the bullish outlook makes sense from a transaction data standpoint, the whales do not seem to be interested in Dogecoin price. Large transactions worth $100,000 or more, which serve as a proxy to high networth investors’ investment interest, have dropped from 1,800 to 688 in the past three months.
This 30% reduction indicates that these buyers are not excited to purchase DOGE, suggesting that an uptrend might face problems due to a lack of momentum.
DOGE large transaction
Regardless of the optimism around DOGE, a four-hour candlestick close below $0.106 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Dogecoin price. In such a case, DOGE could crash 30% and revisit the $0.074 support level, allowing buyers to make another comeback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier
Dogecoin price has shattered the downtrend in a recent run-up and shows signs that more of these gains are around the corner. Although DOGE is facing temporary slowdowns, investors can expect bulls to make a strong comeback soon.
Decentraland price to catch its breath before MANA bulls revisit $3
Decentraland price shows a lack of momentum after rallying over the last week, resulting in a correction. While this pullback is necessary for further gains, if not controlled, bears could ruin the picnic. Decentraland price set a range extending from $2.22 to 2.54.
Cardano price to revisit $1.20 after ADA bulls' strong comeback
Cardano price is out of its rangebound movement as it breached the upper limit on March 18. This uptrend signals that ADA is bound for more gains in the near future. Cardano price slid into a consolidation on March 5 for nearly two weeks.
Algorand price eyes 40% gain as ALGO bulls take control
Algorand price found stable support on March 14 and kick-started a recovery rally with massive upside potential. Currently, ALGO is nowhere near the midway point and suggests a continuation of this optimism as it heads toward its target.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.