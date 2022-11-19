- Dogecoin price tries to keep the ground above the crucial technical area.
- DOGE could go either way, depending on the market sentiment for the coming weeks.
- Expect to see price action underpinned around $0.0700.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is recovering and consolidating after a brutal performance for the first part of November. DOGE saw a 35% profit erased and turned into a negative print in the first week of November and a 26% meltdown between the open on Monday and the close on Sunday night last week. With traders grappling to see any silver lining, a calm week is more than welcome and could see some confidence returning with small upticks.
DOGE price welcomes this consolidation after its poor performance
Traders have seen Dogecoin price thrown in the bin as FTX broke the fragile confidence traders had regained in cryptocurrencies over the summer after the wounds incurred from the LUNA stablecoin meltdown. Unfortunately, that confidence got broken as FTX triggered another wave of sell-offs and victims in cryptocurrencies with a lot of traders and, within the industry, stakeholders being misgiving to one another. This was translated by the sharp decline in two weeks that erased almost all the profits from the past summer.
DOGE luckily gets underpinned around $0.0700 with three high weekly levels in the same area, just a few pips or ticks away from each other. The first element is the monthly S1 support level at $0.0700. The two other elements, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA are present at around $0.0760 and are the first line of defence to catch any falling knives before price action is pushed back to $0.1004.
DOGE/USD weekly chart
Although that underpinning is there, it could simply not be enough to support price action if a few external elements chose to create some headwinds. A combination of elements like another missile hitting Poland, US dollar strength that kicks back in, and equities that sell-off would be a toxic cocktail that would see DOGE price hit $0.0566 or even $0.0409, depending on the severity of the catalyst that triggered the move. That would mean that another 30% to 50% of losses could still unfold after another FTX casualty or geopolitics erupting again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
Bitcoin price has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust in the last year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Ethereum price: Why ETH traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Lido DAO price has dangerous exit-liquidity levels near $1.60
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.