- DOGE price is selling off under low volume.
- Dogecoin price is inching closer to a historical ascending channel.
- Despite the bearish short-term outlook, the longer-term bias could remain bullish if DOGE manages to hold above 0.0056.
Dogecoin price has space to fall. Further, investors should keep the macro invalidation point in mind from here on out.
The Dogecoin price is a falling knife
Dogecoin price is undergoing a drastic sell-off as the Dogecoin price has swept a year of liquidity in just one week. The DOGE price fell below the Arill 2021 bullish engulfing candle, which likely shook many long-term investors out of their sleep. DOGE price is currently 30% below this week’s opening price, trading at $0.0853.
Dogecoin price could likely fall into the historical trend line in the coming weeks. The first target to see a reaction could be the $0.05 level; however, the DOGE price could fall to the other side of the channel at $0.01 and still maintain a bullish macro outlook with longterm targets well above $1.00. Thus investors must consider a dollar-cost average approach as catching the Doge knife requires up to 80% cushion from the current DOGE price. It is worth noting that the Dogecoin price is selling off under low volume, which adds further confluence that the correction will end eventually, and another bull run will someday occur.
DOGE/USDT 1-Week Chart
The invalidation of the bullish count lies at the first impulsive wave, which commenced the legendary DOGE bull run at $0.0056. Under no circumstances should the bears be able to breach this level. If this bearish scenario were to occur, the entire uptrend for the DOGE price would be void. The bears could confidently sweep all-time lows resulting in a 100% decrease from the current Dogecoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
