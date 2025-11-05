TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE steadies amid declining retail interest, bearish on-chain signals

  • Dogecoin recovers by over 1% on Wednesday, preparing its first positive candle of the week. 
  • The retail demand for Dogecoin has dropped to an early April level, risking a surge in bearish speculations. 
  • On-chain data shows an increase in older DOGE spent during this week’s sell-off, suggesting a decline in holders' confidence. 
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE steadies amid declining retail interest, bearish on-chain signals
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Dogecoin (DOGE) edges higher by over 1% at press time on Wednesday, holding ground above the $0.15704 support level. Despite a bounce back from the $0.15456 low earlier on the day, both the on-chain and derivatives data suggest weak sentiment among retail and long-term holders. 

Waning demand among Dogecoin holders, traders

Dogecoin, the largest meme coin by market capitalization, remains a speculative asset in the cryptocurrency market, primarily due to its community-driven nature. A decline in the interest of traders and long-term investors could cause the DOGE market value to plummet. 

In the same line, a steady decline in Dogecoin futures Open Interest (OI) suggests a loss of interest among retail traders. CoinGlass data shows that the DOGE futures OI has dropped to $1.41 billion, marking a 7-month low. 

DOGE futures open interest. Source: CoinGlass.
DOGE futures open interest. Source: CoinGlass.

On a more negative note, a spike in the Spent Coins Age Band – daily coins spent by their holding age – to 377 million on Tuesday, from 126 million on Monday, indicates a sell-off of previously dormant DOGE tokens. This profit booking by long-term holders aligns with a decline in the percentage of DOGE supply held in profit, forcing them to offload. 

Santiment data shows that only 56.459% of DOGE has been acquired at a price lower than the market price, compared to 83.81% on October 3. As the Supply in Profit declines, weak hands are likely to move to the sidelines. 

Spent coins age band and Percentage of supply in profit. Source: Santiment
Spent coins age band and Percentage of supply in profit. Source: Santiment

Bearish technical signals warn of downside risk in Dogecoin

Dogecoin trades above $0.16000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as moving averages flash a sell signal. The 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed below the 200-day EMA on Tuesday, flashing a Death Cross pattern and completing a bearish alignment with the 50-day EMA. This indicates a strong bearish trend in motion. 

If the DOGE price slips below $0.15704 support level, marked by the June 27 low, the June 22 and April 7 lows at $0.14270 and $0.12986, respectively, could attempt to absorb the supply surge. 

The technical indicators on the daily chart corroborate the bearish signals as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends the downward trend below the signal line. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 32 moves slightly above the oversold zone, indicating heightened overhead pressure. 

DOGE/USDT daily price chart.
DOGE/USDT daily price chart.

To reinforce an uptrend, the intraday recovery in DOGE should reclaim the October 11 low at $0.17816. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization on Wednesday after a sharp market-wide correction earlier in the week. These top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating near key support levels.

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync (ZK) and Internet Computer (ICP) hold steady amid the broader cryptocurrency market correction as Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $100,000 for the first time since June 23. The sudden decline wipes out $2 billion in total liquidations. 

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum (ETH) remains largely in bearish hands, trading marginally above $3,500 on Tuesday. The leading smart contracts token has extended its decline for the second consecutive day, reflecting the negative sentiment in the wider crypto market. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.