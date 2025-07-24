- Dogecoin extends decline from recent highs by 23%, triggering $53 million worth of liquidations.
- Dogecoin’s active addresses hold significantly below the levels seen in June and May, suggesting a lack of adoption and demand catalysts.
- A slump in the futures Open Interest to $4.34 billion from $5.35 billion hints at declining interest and confidence in DOGE.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is attempting recovery on Thursday after dropping nearly 23% from its recent high of $0.2873 and testing $0.2219 as support. The leading meme coin by market capitalization exchanges hands at around $0.2372 at the time of writing, marking a decline of more than 1.5% on the day.
DOGE’s short-term outlook appears bearish, as indicated on the 4-hour chart below. This could be an extension of weakening sentiment in the derivatives market, which has seen the futures Open Interest (OI) begin to shrink.
Dogecoin faces headwinds as network activity slows
Dogecoin is facing headwinds from both micro and fundamental aspects, which could prevent the price from extending the recent upswing to $0.2873. According to Sentiment, interest in DOGE has not increased despite the recent 84% surge in price from the July 1 low of $0.1568.
The Daily Active Addresses metric below highlights suppressed network activity, with the number of users actively interacting with the protocol averaging significantly below the levels seen at the peaks in June and May.
Approximately 70,000 addresses interacted with the network, sending and receiving DOGE on Tuesday compared to peaks of 517,000 and 675,000 in June and May, respectively. In other words, despite the recent price increase of Dogecoin, interaction and bullish speculation remain subdued compared to previous months. If this metric remains at current levels, it would not be easy for the DOGE price to sustain its uptrend.
Dogecoin Daily Active Addresses stats | Source: Santiment
The drop in price over the last 24 hours mirrors a significant decline in the Dogecoin futures contract Open Interest, which averaged $4.34 billion at the time of writing, after peaking at $5.35 billion on Tuesday.
OI refers to the notional value of the total number of outstanding Dogecoin futures or options contracts in the market. A slump in this fundamental metric indicates declining interest in the token; hence, demand slows, resulting in the price falling or lacking bullish momentum.
Dogecoin Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
The slump in price triggered a surge in liquidations in the derivatives market, with $53 million being wiped out over the past 24 hours. Long position holders accounted for the lion’s share of the liquidations, at 85% or $45 million, compared to around $7.8 million in shorts.
If the decline persists, a long squeeze could keep the DOGE price suppressed near the support tested at $0.2219 or even extend the down leg almost 13% to the next tentative support at $0.2064.
Dogecoin derivatives market data | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: Dogecoin offers bearish signals
Dogecoin price flaunts a short-term sell signal, triggered by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on Tuesday on the 4-hour chart. Traders watching the indicator are likely to have started reducing exposure when the blue MACD line crossed and settled below the red signal line.
The red histogram bars below the zero line emphasize that bearish momentum is apparent and cannot be ignored. Meanwhile, two levels stand out for DOGE: the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which provides support at $0.2244, and the 50-day EMA, serving as resistance at $0.2428.
A break to either side of this range could provide insight into the direction that Dogecoin's price could sustain in upcoming sessions.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stabilized at 36 before reversing the trend upward to 40, indicates that bullish momentum is building. However, traders must consider the drop from overbought territory at 78, which could still weigh on the meme coin, holding the price closer to the 100-period EMA support at $0.2044.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto markets dip, liquidating over $700 million from leveraged traders, 85.3% being longs
Crypto markets experienced a sharp sell-off over the last 24 hours, resulting in widespread liquidations across leveraged positions. More than $737 million in positions were wiped out, with 85.3% of them being longs—highlighting the overly bullish positioning.
Altcoins market turns red as Ethereum drops below $3,700: Memecore and Story hold gains
Memecore (M) and Story (IP) edge higher at press time on Thursday, holding onto the gains from Wednesday as the altcoins market turns red. The technical outlook indicates a bullish incline as Memecore hints at a potential range breakout and Story’s wedge breakout rally gains traction.
Coinbase and PNC partner to allow clients purchase crypto
PNC Bank is partnering with Coinbase (COIN) to offer retail and institutional clients the ability to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH falters before $3,800 as validator queue spikes to eighteen-month high
Ethereum (ETH) declined 4% on Wednesday, following a spike in its validator queue to an 18-month high of 633,000 ETH. The growing queue, coupled with a price decrease, reflects signs of profit-taking after a sustained uptrend.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.