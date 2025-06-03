- Bearish momentum declines after Dogecoin falls under the $0.20 mark.
- The derivatives data reveal a shakeout of bearish-aligned traders amid additional inflow of funds.
- DOGE’s technical outlook suggests a short-term recovery as it stabilizes above a crucial support level.
Dogecoin (DOGE) has been consolidating under $0.20 since Saturday, making a short-term range with $0.1863 as the lower boundary. DOGE bottoms out the previous week’s downfall with this range breakout on Tuesday, resulting in an increased short-liquidation spike and a bullish technical outlook.
Derivatives data back Dogecoin’s reversal chances
CoinGlass data shows the 24-hour Dogecoin volume rising by 21% to $3.44 billion while the Open Interest (OI) surges by 2.70%, reaching $2.09 billion. A boost in OI relates to rising fund inflow in the derivatives market, typically leading to increased buying interest. Notably, the 24-hour liquidation data shows that nearly double the bearish positions were wiped out, worth $2.64 million, compared to the long-sided positions worth $1.42 million.
DOGE derivatives data. Source: Coinglass
Additionally, the OI-weighted funding rate of Dogecoin at 0.0075% reflects an increase in buying activity. Positive funding rates help align rising derivatives prices with spot prices as leveraged-buying activity grows.
DOGE OI-Weighted Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass
Finally, the long/short ratio chart readings at 1.06 indicate an increased bullish sentiment, as more traders anticipate a price surge. The indicator is based on taker buy/sell volume, with the taker buy volume accounting for 51.53% in the last four hours.
DOGE Long/Short Ratio Chart. Source: Coinglass
Dogecoin’s breakout faces multiple hurdles
Dogecoin trades at $0.1959 at press time on Tuesday, breaking above a short-term range formed between $0.1863 and $0.1950 after last week’s 14% fall. The meme coin records mild intraday gains and a candle closing above the range’s upper boundary.
With the bullish breakout, the technical indicators are heating up. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator crosses above its signal line in the negative territory. The average lines rise towards the center line, reflecting a growth in bullish momentum.
Further up, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 shows a sharp recovery from the oversold zone, suggesting a significant decline in bearish momentum. As the RSI remains under the halfway level, it shows extended room for growth before reaching overbought conditions.
The range breakout signals a price surge to the next resistance level at $0.2145. However, the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2074 acts as an intermediary hurdle.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
However, a reversal in DOGE could retest the $0.1863 support level. In such a case, traders could find shorting opportunities if it closes below the level, with the next support at $0.1650.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE surges, eyeing near-term breakout to $330
Aave gains toward $270 after testing support at $240, backed by a solid bullish structure. Aave ecosystem voted in favor of a decentralized risk mitigation mechanism called Umbrella, designed to protect Aave suppliers from bad debt.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin shows resilience as BTC exchange reserves hit lowest level in 7 years
Bitcoin recovery is limited between support at around $103,000 and resistance at approximately $106,800. The number of Bitcoins on exchanges continues to drop, reaching the lowest level since August 2018.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes $7 breakout amid Spark integration, rising whale activity
Uniswap (UNI) edges higher by over 2% at press time on Wednesday after Spark Finance goes live on Unichain, deploying sUSDC stable yield for users. UNI bounces off a crucial support level, while increasing whale activity adds to the bullish potential.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC could head toward $100K as profit-taking activity reaches record levels
Bitcoin price faces rejection around the $106,406 key level on Wednesday, hinting at a potential correction ahead. On-chain data shows that BTC’s profit-taking activity reached record levels on Tuesday, signaling growing selling pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.