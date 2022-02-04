Dogecoin nears 500,000 holders while DOGE price remains stagnant

okay #dogecoin community, real talk. you have now seen that hype is unsustainable, across the board, for all crypto projects and all projects in general. instead of focusing on hype and price, focus on helping build and improve something that can last. pic.twitter.com/i5izbNdkAZ

Dogecoin price has failed to recover from the recent bloodbath, despite news of transition to PoS and the new milestone hitting half a million holders. Analysts at FXStreet have evaluated the Dogecoin price trend and noted that the meme coin has remained stagnant while bulls attempt a takeover.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently revealed that he plans to support Dogecoin’s transition to Proof-of-stake(PoS). Dogecoin plans to launch a new PoS wallet, and Buterin is working on community staking to make the transition possible for the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency.

The top 1000 large wallet addresses on Binance Smart Chain hold a total of 323 million DOGE tokens. Binance coin Whale wallets account for $46.4 million in Dogecoin. According to data from WhaleStats, Dogecoin ranks fourth in most used smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

