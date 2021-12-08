Dogecoin price stabilizes near its final support structure.

Selling pressure abates as hints of strong buying activate.

Explosive bullish entry present on the Point and Figure chart.

Dogecoin price holds steady near the $0.18 value area, halting any further downside movement. Buyers appear to be showing up and preparing Dogecoin for a big launch higher.

Dogecoin price action perfectly positioned for a move to $0.24

Dogecoin price action has been a cause of concern for many bulls and long-term hodlers after the Saturday flash-crash. Fears of continued pressure south and a possible move below $0.10 appear to be fading. Sellers are unable or unwilling to push Dogecoin below Dogecoin’s final support zone.

The overall structure of Dogecoin price is a bearish continuation setup – a bearish pennant. At its present position, Dogecoin price is at the apex of deciding whether a bear or bull market will begin for Dogecoin.

A massively bullish entry signal is now present on the $0.002/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart. The theoretical long trade is a buy stop at $0.186, a stop loss at $0.176, and a profit target at $0.240.

DOGE/USDT $0.002/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart

The entry is based on a breakout from a quadruple-top bull flag formed immediately after Dogecoin converted into a bull market on the Point and Figure chart. The entry and follow-up buying is essential to deny bears any further control of Dogecoin price direction.

However, a continuation move lower is not entirely out of the cards. If Dogecoin drops to $0.172, that would cause a break of a triple-bottom and return Dogecoin to a bear market on this Point and Figure chart. It would invalidate the long entry and any near-term bullish momentum.