- Dogecoin price stabilizes near its final support structure.
- Selling pressure abates as hints of strong buying activate.
- Explosive bullish entry present on the Point and Figure chart.
Dogecoin price holds steady near the $0.18 value area, halting any further downside movement. Buyers appear to be showing up and preparing Dogecoin for a big launch higher.
Dogecoin price action perfectly positioned for a move to $0.24
Dogecoin price action has been a cause of concern for many bulls and long-term hodlers after the Saturday flash-crash. Fears of continued pressure south and a possible move below $0.10 appear to be fading. Sellers are unable or unwilling to push Dogecoin below Dogecoin’s final support zone.
The overall structure of Dogecoin price is a bearish continuation setup – a bearish pennant. At its present position, Dogecoin price is at the apex of deciding whether a bear or bull market will begin for Dogecoin.
A massively bullish entry signal is now present on the $0.002/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart. The theoretical long trade is a buy stop at $0.186, a stop loss at $0.176, and a profit target at $0.240.
DOGE/USDT $0.002/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart
The entry is based on a breakout from a quadruple-top bull flag formed immediately after Dogecoin converted into a bull market on the Point and Figure chart. The entry and follow-up buying is essential to deny bears any further control of Dogecoin price direction.
However, a continuation move lower is not entirely out of the cards. If Dogecoin drops to $0.172, that would cause a break of a triple-bottom and return Dogecoin to a bear market on this Point and Figure chart. It would invalidate the long entry and any near-term bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP constricts before breaking out to $1
XRP showed strong signs of recovery after the shock of this past Saturday’s flash crash wore off. The past three days of congestion after a strong rally from the lows may begin a new uptrend for XRP.
Ethereum in a pennant, with bullish breakout as tailwinds reemerge
Ethereum (ETH) price has formed a pennant that quit rapidly after the big sell-off during the weekend. Between $4,646 and $4,060, the price ranges from lower highs and higher lows.
Bitcoin needs support to hold, so that bulls can reclaim $50,000
BTC saw bulls attempting to pair back a significant piece of the occurred losses from last Saturday. But bulls have hit a curb after reclaiming $50,000, as price action fades below and tests the first real support for further downside.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.