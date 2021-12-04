Dogecoin falls 36% and rallies as DOGE looks for massive reversal to $0.39

Dogecoin price dips below key $0.18 value area.

Key resistance levels continue to drop and add pressure to any upside momentum.

Failure to hold $0.18 could spell disaster.

Dogecoin price action has tested levels below the final support zone at $0.18. The early Saturday AM crypto crash sent Dogecoin in a free-fall below key support, but it has recovered a large amount of that crash. As a result, Dogecoin is still under threat of returning to single-digit levels.

Dogecoin price collapses over 40%

Dogecoin price has traded below the weekly Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen for the past five consecutive weeks. During that time, it has tested the primary support level at the $0.18 level several times, but sellers have failed to step in to push Dogecoin off a cliff. As time has moved on, the near-term Ichimoku levels have crept closer and lower.

The road higher for Dogecoin is extremely difficult, and buyers who want to wait for a conservative entry will have a long wait ahead of them.

A conservative buy entry is at the $0.27 price level. If Dogecoin has a weekly candlestick close at or above $0.27, then that means it has closed above the weekly Tenkan-Sen, Kijun-Sen, and 2021 Volume Point Of Control. The Chikou Span will still be below the candlesticks and the close will still be below the Cloud, but a close at or above $0.27 begins the process of moving higher.

Dogecoin price will need to close, at a minimum, at $0.39 to fulfill all the requirements for an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout entry. While that does seem like a significant distance away, Dogecoin has made many massive moves higher than that in the past.

DOGE/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart

Downside risks, however, remain. The large, long, red rectangle on the chart represents the thinnest part of the 2021 Volume Profile. If Dogecoin has a daily or weekly candlestick close below the $0.175 price level, a flash-crash to the next high volume node at $0.08 is very likely.