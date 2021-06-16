U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to discuss crypto's role in ransomware attacks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Maxine Waters, who represents California's 43rd congressional district in the United States House of Representatives, said she had organized a group of Democratic lawmakers for a deep dive on cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies.
In a Tuesday virtual hearing of the House's Task Force on Financial Technology, Waters said “cryptocurrencies and other digital assets” were an important issue for the House Financial Services Committee, for which she is the chairwoman. The California congressmember added:
As cryptocurrencies grow exponentially, I've organized a working group of Democratic members to engage with regulators and experts to do a deep dive on this poorly understood and minimally regulated industry.
Waters has previously spoken in other hearings on her concerns surrounding digital currency. In 2019, she attempted to halt Facebook’s Diem token project — called Libra at the time — “until Congress and regulators have the opportunity to examine these issues and take action.”
The congressmember's remarks come as many U.S. lawmakers continue to speak harshly about crypto after a series of ransomware attacks on major infrastructure. Last month, Colonial Pipeline was forced to pay hackers $4.4 million in crypto following a ransomware attack on their systems. A government task force was subsequently able to recover more than $2 million of the funds.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar consolidates, anticipating 35% gains
XLM price has been on a downtrend for almost 20 days. The inability of buyers has failed to prop up Stellar. As a result, the cryptocurrency has spent more time closer to the range low than the swing high. However, a 10% retracement is likely to trigger a 35% upswing to $0.403.
SHIB Price Forecast: Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker. A spike in selling pressure could send Shiba Inu drop to $0.0000050.
House Democrats form crypto-focused working group to address regulatory concerns
The chair of the full House Financial Services Committee has highlighted concerns of the cryptocurrency industry as adoption is on the rise. A working group has been formed with Democratic members to investigate further into the digital asset industry.
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL postpones 22% bull rally
Zilliqa price had plans of heading higher after rejection at the mid-way point of the range it is traversing. However, the weakness in Bitcoin price seems to have kept it from rising. As ZIL pulls back, it will try to find a stable support level that will cushion the drop and serve as a foothold for future upswings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.