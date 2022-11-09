Decentraland price wipes out retail traders, here's what could happen next

- MANA price fell by 30% in the last 24 hours.
- The volume profile indicator shows an influx of bearish pressure.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.64.
Decentraland price witnessed a bearish storm during the midterm elections. As the price hovers below $0.60, traders are forced to question will the downtrend continue. Or have the bulls already capitulated?
Decentraland price nosedives
Decentraland price experienced a 30% mudslide on November 8 during the midterm elections. MANA, the Ethereum-based virtual world token, fell penny-from-Eiffel style during the New York session after the bulls completely abandoned ship near the psychological $0.60 level. The new Volume Profile Index evidence suggests that MANA may mudslide toward $0.50 and beyond.
Decentraland price currently auctions at $0.56 as the bulls have produced several large bearish engulfing candles on the 1-hour chart. The move south was catalyzed after the bulls failed to provide support at both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. The Relative Strength Index shows the current decline as reaching extremely oversold levels, suggesting the bears still have the strength to lower the MANA price further.
MANAUSDT 1-Hour Chart
Combining these factors, there is still potential for MANA to head lower. If market conditions persist, a breach of the $0.50 level stands a fair chance of occurring. If the $0.50 does not hold as support, MANA could land in 2020 congestion zone near $0.44. This would be an additional 35% decline from the current MANA price.
Invalidation on the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls hurdle the $0.60 thrust candle. If the bulls tag the level, a further rise toward the previous congestion zone at $66 could occur. Such a move would result in an 18% increase from the current market value.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Decentraland price witnessed a bearish storm during the midterm elections. As the price hovers below $0.60, traders are forced to question will the downtrend continue. Or have the bulls already capitulated?
