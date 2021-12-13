Decentraland price continues its slide south.

Final support structure to dictate the trend for the remainder of 2021.

Severe fall is likely if key support zones fail to hold.

Decentraland price has struggled over the past two weeks to generate any momentum above the daily Tenkan-Sen. Little response by buyers has allowed the bears to continue with persistent selling pressure.

Decentraland price tests final support range between $2.75 and $3.25

Decentraland price action, like many cryptocurrencies, is up against one of its last support structures before facing a steep drop. The red shaded zone on the chart below represents the final support level before a massive capitulation move would occur.

$2.80 is the critical level to watch for this week. MANA looks poised to push down to $2.80 to test buyers and hodlers resolve. Traders should expect strong support as it is a high volume node, Senkou Span B, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement share that value area. However, failure to hold that zone could spell disaster.

MANA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart

A daily close at or below $2.80 would trigger two significantly bearish events. The first would be a break below the final high volume node between $2.80 and $1.00. The second bearish event is Decentraland price fulfilling all the requirements for an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout – a signal that sustained pressure south is likely to remain.

In order to invalidate any near-term bearish outlook, Decentraland price needs a significant rally. MANA would need to first close above the Tenkan-Sen at $3.70, but ultimately it needs to close above the daily Kijun-Sen at $4.55.