Decentraland price at a critical juncture, as MANA bears challenge key support

- MANA price turns into green for the first time in four days on Saturday.
- Decentraland bears testing bullish commitments at critical 50-DMA support.
- Public adds metaverse token Decentraland to its crypto trading platform.
Decentraland price is finding some solace from the weekend love after falling for three days in a row, as MANA bulls look to make a comeback from a critical demand area.
MANA price is tracking the bullish sentiment seen across the crypto market, underpinned by the latest news that Trading App Public added four more digital assets, including metaverse token Decentraland, to its crypto trading platform.
At the press time, Decentraland price is trading at $3.40, up 3.20% on the day, confined within a $1 narrow range.
Decentraland bulls taking a chance but RSI still remains below 50.00
Looking at the daily chart, MANA price is challenging critical support at $3.25, which is the upward-sloping 50-DMA.
It’s worth noting that the price has not closed below the 50-DMA since October 27.
Defending the 50-DMA is critical for MANA bulls to initiate a meaningful recovery towards the $4 threshold.
If the turnaround picks up strength, then ADA buyers could flex their muscles towards the mildly bearish 21-DMA at $4.21.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is recovering from lower levels, justifying the latest upturn in MANA price.
Although caution prevails, as the leading indicator continues to stay below the 50.00
MANA/USDT: Daily chart
Daily closing below the 50-DMA support could fuel a sharp drop towards month-long rising trendline support of $2.71.
Selling resurgence could see the November 10 lows of $2.15 at risk, below which the sell-off could extend towards the ascending 100-DMA at the $2 threshold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu could break higher towards $0.00005 if 100-DMA holds
Shiba Inu is extending its week-long consolidative mode on Saturday, as the bears continue to lick their wounds following the December 4 flash crash. Shiba’s daily technical setup suggests that a range breakout is imminent. SHIB bulls remain hopeful while the price defends the key 100-DMA cap.
MATIC price hits a curb on the way to new all-time highs
Polygon price hit a curb with a false breakout above the monthly R2 resistance level. MATIC sees its rally fade quite quickly due to lack of tailwinds. Expect a further leg lower in search of some support before rebooting the uptrend.
Decentraland price under pressure as MANA targets $2.6
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where MANA is going next.
Ethereum gas fees hit lowest point since June, despite PoS hardfork delay
Analysts note a massive drop in Ethereum gas fees, which hit their lowest point since June 2021. The Ethereum network has delayed its transition to the Proof-of-stake to June 2022. Analysts are more bullish on Ethereum than Bitcoin as the altcoin has outperformed BTC by more than 230%.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.