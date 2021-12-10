Decentraland price provides second buy opportunity before MANA rallies 20%

- Decentraland price is currently hovering in the buy zone, extending from $3.32 to $3.52.
- An 18% ascent to $4.01 seems likely, but in some cases, this run-up could extend to $4.24.
- A breakdown of the range low at $3.07 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Decentraland price is currently providing sidelined buyers with another opportunity to accumulate before an uptrend kick-starts. The resulting uptrend is likely to propel MANA to post a higher high.
Decentraland price at deep discount
Decentraland price set up a trading range from $3.07 to $4.24 after the December 4 flash crash. Since setting up this range MANA has created lower lows, indicating waning bullish momentum, but does not provide proof of increasing selling pressure.
Currently, Decentraland price is retesting the 79% retracement level at $3.32 for the second time over the last three days. This retest is well below the midpoint, suggesting that MANA is available at a discounted price.
A potential spike in buying pressure is to be expected here, which is likely to trigger an 18% run-up to $4.01. However, if the bid orders pile up, the metaverse token could revisit the range high at $4.24, representing a 27% ascent from $3.32.
MANA/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if the Decentraland price fails to stay above $3.32, it will indicate increased selling pressure. In which case, MANA is likely to retest the range low at $3.07 and potentially create a double bottom, allowing buyers a second chance at a comeback.
A daily close below this level, however, will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis explained above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price signals 50% upswing as SHIB forms triple tap setup
Shiba Inu price is hovering around a crucial support level and shows signs of triggering a quick run-up. The recent dip below this barrier suggests that the market makers have already collected liquidity, indicating that downside risk is relatively less.
Decentraland price provides second buy opportunity before MANA rallies 20%
Decentraland price is currently providing sidelined buyers with another opportunity to accumulate before an uptrend kick-starts. The resulting uptrend is likely to propel MANA to post a higher high.
Solana price on verge of explosion as users stake over 76% of circulating supply
As average transaction fees on the Ethereum network hit a high of $48.33, there was a spike in on-chain activity on the Solana network. According to data from Staking Rewards, over 76% of Solana tokens worth $84 billion have been staked by users in exchange for high-yield interest payments.
Loopring bears initiate takeover after double top, TVL plunges 30% within two weeks
Loopring, the Ethereum token, became popular with a spike in social dominance and on-chain activity. Analysts identified a double top in the Loopring price chart, and the token’s total value locked, however, and since then the price has plunged.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.