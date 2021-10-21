The crypto conglomerate says it may buy up to $1 billion of subsidiary Grayscale’s flagship product.
Digital Currency Group (CoinDesk’s parent company) is planning to hoover up to a billion dollars worth of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).
-
With subsidiary Grayscale’s flagship product facing sudden competition for brokerage accounts’ bitcoin dollars, the crypto conglomerate increased its GBTC buy range by $250 million, DCG announced Wednesday. It said it has bought $388 million shares of GBTC so far.
-
The authorization comes as bitcoin-curious mainstream investors look beyond Grayscale for crypto exposure. On Tuesday, ProShares, a Wall Street fund shop, launched the first bitcoin futures-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. The ETF (NYSE: BITO) closed the day with $570 million in assets.
-
GBTC, meanwhile, ended Tuesday at a 16.55% discount relative to the price of bitcoin after that figure hit a five-month low of 20.5% on Monday. The trust has its own plans to become an ETF, a conversion unlikely to happen any time soon.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
