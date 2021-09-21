Layer-2-based DeFi and DEX platforms have seen an incredible surge in user activity, revenue and total value locked since the launch of Arbitrum and Avalanche’s cross-chain bridge.
In the increasingly competitive landscape of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, protocol innovation and the ability to solve the biggest problems facing the crypto community are necessary for any project that looks to have long-term success in the ecosystem.
Recently, the emergence of layer-2 technology like Arbitrum, Optimism and a bridge to the Avalanche ecosystem is revolutionizing the way investors, builders and developers interact with various protocols because each facilitates fast, low-cost transactions that improve the fundamentals of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem while also making it easier for retail-sized investors to capitalize on opportunities.
According to data from Token Terminal, DeFi continues to be one of the fastest-growing sectors of the crypto economy as evidenced by increases in the total value locked (TVL) on protocols. Some of the biggest gains from last week occurred on cross-chain compatible networks and layer-two protocols that offer a lower fee environment.
Top-6 weekly gainers in total value locked. Source: Token Terminal
Two of the top-6 projects on the list above, Trader Joe and Pangolin, are found in the Avalanche network which has seen significant inflows and an increase in TVL since the launch of an upgraded cross-chain bridge that allows Ethereum-based tokens and applications to migrate to the Avalanche ecosystem.
Top-6 weekly gainers in total value locked. Source: Token Terminal
Governance features have also been a positive factor in helping spark new growth for projects as both Alchemix Finance and Rari Capital have ongoing, or recently completed votes designed to improve their ecosystems and increase community involvement.
The first on-chain proposal was just executed!— Rari Capital DAO (@RariCapital) September 19, 2021
2,500,000 RGT has been minted to sustain the DAO!
Thank you to the community for your input and vote.
Treasury address: https://t.co/YVSqAAN4nu
Transaction: https://t.co/EZRKSXT3jv
Layer-1 projects and decentralized leveraged exchanges thrive
Another emerging trend shown in the data from Token Terminal is the growing strength of derivatives and options trading protocols as regulators increasingly crack down on centralized exchanges that offer derivatives services and have loose KYC and AML requirements.
Top-6 weekly gainers in protocol revenue. Source: Token Terminal
As shown on the chart above, two of the biggest gainers in terms of protocol revenue over the past week were dYdX and Hegic, a pair of protocols that offer decentralized derivatives and on-chain options trading to investors.
Global regulators have increased their scrutiny on leveraged and derivatives trading platforms in recent months, while at the same time, established exchanges like Coinbase have applied to offer futures trading services, indicating that this is one sector poised for continued growth as cryptocurrencies become more mainstream.
dYdX has also benefited from the fact that it operates on a layer-two solution developed in conjunction with StarkWare that enables cross-margined perpetual's with zero gas costs and minimal trading fees.
Data shows that Ethereum-competitors such as Tezos (XTZ) and Cosmos (ATOM) have al seen an increase in revenue over the past week, suggesting that the layer-1 battle is heating up as high fees on the Ethereum network continue to motivate users to explore other options.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot loses support making $19 the main target for DOT price
Polkadot price has dropped as much as -21.5% during Monday’s trading session, wiping out nearly twelve weeks’ worth of gains. Further downside expected.
Solana bulls panic selling could push SOL price sub -$100
Solana price has been on one wild ride since Friday. Major whipsaws in price action have generated uncertainty on both sides of the market.
Ethereum bears gain control, ETH price targets $2,500
Ethereum price continues to follow all crypto and non-crypto markets in a broad risk-off sell-off. Ethereum bears, which targeted the $2,900 value area, succeeded and now focus on $2,500.
Bitcoin bulls continue to get slaughtered, $40k BTC in sight
Bitcoin price spent the majority of last week testing a breakout above $49k but could not do so. As a result, Bitcoin bulls are trapped between $47k and $49k. Bulls now feel the pressure to abandon those longs as Bitcoin flirts with testing lower ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.