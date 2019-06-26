DASH/USD technical analysis: DASH bears make their presence known

DASH/USD went down from $172.15 $167.15 in the early hours of Thursday.

Both the 4-hour and hourly DASH/USD price charts are below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves.

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD has had two bearish days in a row after the bulls failed at the $177.50 level. The price has subsequently gone down to $167.15. The price has found support on the $166.15 line. The daily chart is trending above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The signal line is looking to converge with the moving average convergence/divergence line, indicating decreasing bullish momentum.

DASH/USD 4-hour chart

The 20-day Bollinger band’s jaw has widened, indicating increasing market volatility. The DASH/USD 4-hour price was trending above the upper curve of the Bollinger band before the price corrected and the plummeted (probably triggered by Coinbase outage). The price went below the lower curve of the Bollinger band. The Elliot oscillator has had two straight bearish sessions after two consecutive bullish sessions. The SMA 20 and SMA 50 are trending above the price.

DASH/USD hourly chart

The hourly price is below the red Ichimoku cloud. The price is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 is looking to converge them above the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 36 right above the oversold territory.

Key Levels

DASH/USD Overview Today last price 167.9014 Today Daily Change -4.6667 Today Daily Change % -2.70 Today daily open 172.5681 Trends Daily SMA20 159.9648 Daily SMA50 153.8228 Daily SMA100 134.3498 Daily SMA200 106.3469 Levels Previous Daily High 186.5549 Previous Daily Low 165.9901 Previous Weekly High 168.8496 Previous Weekly Low 153.9869 Previous Monthly High 177.1964 Previous Monthly Low 110.7515 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 173.8458 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 178.6991 Daily Pivot Point S1 163.5205 Daily Pivot Point S2 154.4729 Daily Pivot Point S3 142.9557 Daily Pivot Point R1 184.0853 Daily Pivot Point R2 195.6025 Daily Pivot Point R3 204.6501



