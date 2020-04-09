DASH Price Analysis: DASH/USD spikes by nearly 9% as bulls remained in cruise control

- DASH/USD has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the price is overvalued.
- The RSI is on its way into the overbought zone.
DASH/USD daily chart
DASH/USD bulls stayed in charge as this Thursday’s sessions came to a close. The price rose by nearly 9% as it jumped from $76 to $82.82, breaking above the SMA 50 and SMA 200, in the process. The price has also climbed above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is currently overpriced and may soon face bearish correction. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened as well, which shows increasing market volatility. The RSI is trending around 64 and is well on its way into the overbought zone. Before this Thursday’s bullish price action, the SMA 200 was about to cross over the SMA 50 to chart the bearish death cross pattern, but the two have since diverged from each other.
Key levels
DASH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.7994
|Today Daily Change
|7.2002
|Today Daily Change %
|9.52
|Today daily open
|75.5992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.262
|Daily SMA50
|75.3881
|Daily SMA100
|86.903
|Daily SMA200
|74.6459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.7374
|Previous Daily Low
|71.171
|Previous Weekly High
|72.0246
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.4143
|Previous Monthly High
|94.3848
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.1863
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.9361
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.8341
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.069
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.4006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
