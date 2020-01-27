Dash Market Update: DASH/USD triangle breakout action shifts focus to $120

- Dash triangle breakout yields immensely, pushing the price above the critical $115.
- Technical levels remain bullish, ignoring the RSI overbought condition.
Dash is the most bullish cryptocurrency on Monday during the Asian session. The bullish wave emanates from the weekend action that saw the price forcefully rise above the confines of a falling triangle pattern. Dash also jumped above the simple moving averages, encouraging the bulls to increase the entries, pulling Dash above $110 and $115, respectively.
Dash has changed focus to the next significant hurdle at $120 even though it is back to trading marginally below $115. Various technical levels show that Dash is ready for more action, starting with the Relative Strength Index (RSI)’s position within the overbought territory. Similarly, the bullish action is supported by the start of a new bullish session in the Elliot Wave Oscillator.
As far as support is concerned, $110 has transformed into a key area with high congestion of the bulls waiting to buy DASH. Other key areas of support to keep in mind are the 50 SMA currently at $105 on the 1-hour chart and the 100 SMA at $10.79. If push comes to a shove and Dash drops under $100, the only key support to halt the losses is $90.
DASH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
