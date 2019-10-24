- DASH/USD has been trending horizontally in a narrow range below it dropped down.
- The MACD indicator shows increasing bearish momentum.
DASH/USD has been trending horizontally in a narrow range between $74 and $67.50 before the bears rallied together and dropped the price down from $67.40 to $62.85 this Wednesday. The price has tried to break above the resistance provided by the downward trending line and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve but has repeatedly failed to do so. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price was trending horizontally around $67 before it dropped to $62.75 within three hours. Currently, the price had fallen further to $62.
DASH/USD daily chart
The 20-day Bollinger width is steadily increasing, which hints at increasing market volatility, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending at the edge of the oversold zone. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
