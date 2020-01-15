- Dash is one of best-performing altcoins out of top-20.
- There are several factors behind Dash stellar performance.
DASH has just had another stellar day. The coin hit $136.51, which is the highest level since July 2019. Despite the retreat towards $121.50 by press time, the coin is still nearly 36% higher since the beginning of the day. The coin now takes 12th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with a market value of over $1 billion.
What's going on with DASH
The spectacular growth triggered a lot of speculations. Traders, investors and cryptocurrency experts try to figure out the factors that might have served as a trigger for such an eye-watering price momentum.
FXStreet reported recently, that Internet outages in Venezuela support DASH adoption in the crisis-stricken country as it can be sent and received via SMS service. However, it is not the only possible reason behind the growth.
Twitter users discuss Dash Evolution rollout that has brought some notable changes to the ecosystem.
Terry Langston noted:
Dash Evolution rolled out huge (3 yrs in development) Name-based transactions that r private/secure. Dash DAPI platform & Dash Decentralized Storage utilizes leverages Dash decentralized PoService & PoW infrastructure (game changer). Dash Investment Foundation New Board member.
Apart from that, he mentioned 51% attack innovation that was being adopted by large exchanges.
DASH/USD: technical picture
From the technical point of view, DASH is deeply overbought on all timeframes. It means that the coin is vulnerable to a correction, though it is not guaranteed considering a wild speculative market. The initial support is created by a psychological $100.00. Once it is broken, the correction may continue towards $80.50 reinforced by SMA200 daily. This area is likely to slow down the bears; however, a sustainable move lower will open up the way towards SMA100 daily at $59.60.
On the upside, DASH may retest the recent high of $136.50. The next resistance comes at $186.50, which is the recovery high of 2019.
DASH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin may retreat further before another run to $9,000
Bitcoin passed several important barriers and hit $8,900 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,643, down 2% since the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD capitalizes on the global cryptocurrency bulls' run
Ripple's XRP, now the 3d largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.1 billion has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours. The coin touched the highest level of 2020 at $0.244 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2323 by the time of writing.
Litecoin Price Analysis: What are the odds of LTC/USD smashing above $60?
Litecoin, alongside, most of the cryptocurrencies in the space is dealing with increasing selling pressure. The selling activity appears to be a reflex action after the cryptos surged above key resistance zones to post new 2020 highs.
ETC/USD bullish magic cut short under $7.5
Ethereum Classic is struggling to hold on to the accrued gains on Wednesday. The Asian session was characterized by more price action towards $7.5. However, ETC hit a snag short of $7.5...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.