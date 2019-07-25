The Dash foundation will be supporting developers working with Dash via their new developer program.

The Dash foundation, behind the cryptocurrency DASH, has recently launched a Global Developer Program. It aims to support Consumer Blockchain Applications via the DAO funded #BuildwithDash Campaign.

In terms of the Developer Program it is offering marketing and technical support to Blockchain Developers working with Dash. Projects can also seek the support of funding from the Dash Treasury, which offers nearly $600,000 in Funding every month.

Gaurav Gupta, Co-Ordinator for the DAO backed Developer Initiative said: