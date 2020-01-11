Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos register modest losses on Saturday

- Bitcoin retraces part of Friday's rally, holds above $8000.
- Ethereum erases more than 1% after gaining 5% on Friday.
- XRP's correction finds support near critical $0.20 handle.
After registering decisive gains on Friday, major cryptocurrencies are staging a technical correction on Saturday. Reflecting this sentiment, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies fell to $215 billion on Saturday from $220 billion recorded earlier this week.
Top-three coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) broke above $8000 on Friday and closed at $8200 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 1.35% on the day at $8100. As long as the corrective slide finds support at $8000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/100-day moving average), the pair could regain bullish momentum. On the upside, $8400-8500 area could be the first target ahead of $8900-9000 area (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/psychological level).
Ethereum (ETH/USD) posted losses for three straight days but found support at $135 on Friday and gained more than 5% to close at $144.70. As of writing, the pair was staying relatively quiet near $143, erasing 1.22% on the day. The initial resistance for the pair could be seen at $148 (January 8 high) ahead of $152 (December 8, December 9 high). On the downside, $135 could be seen as the first support followed by $132 (20-day moving average).
Ripple (XRP/USD) gained nearly 15% on January 6th and retraced the majority of these gains in the next three days. However, the pair found support near the critical $0.20 handle (former horizontal resistance, 20-day moving average, psychological level) and added more than 4% on Friday to close at $0.2112. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at $0.2114. With a daily close above $0.2250 (January 6, January 7 high) the pair could stretch higher toward $0.2350 (November 29, December 6 high). On the downside, a decisive break below $0.20 could drag the pair to $0.1850 (January 3 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies
The three leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization – not stable coins – are in evident decline. They have all reached the upper limits of triangular compression figures that are pushing them without remission towards relevant decision points.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD jumps by 6% in a matter of hours
DASH, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $500 million has gained over 6% since the beginning of Friday and became of the best-performing major altcoins.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the verge of bearish breakthrough
BTC/USD is moving with a short-term downside bias. Critical support is created by SMA50 daily on approach to $7,350.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.