Cryptocurrency market update: Fresh weekly losses as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple re-test key support levels

- Bitcoin is taking up the lion’s share of the market capitalization with a dominance of 70%.
- Bitcoin upside will remain capped as long as the trading volumes continue to thin.
- Ethereum and Ripple extend the mundane trading into the new week leaving support levels vulnerable to losses.
The cryptocurrency market has been performing relatively good in the past one. The positive price action occurred after Bitcoin managed to avert a potential slump below $9,000 by find support above $9,300. The entire crypto market capitalization reacted positively posting an impressive correction from values below $250 billion to highs above $278 billion.
Bitcoin is currently taking up the lion’s share of the market capitalization. Its dominance on the market has been growing steadily to hit levels above 70%.
Bitcoin market update
The price action over the last seven days has been particularly bullish. The most important being the ability of the price to stay above key levels. For instance, $10,200 came out as a critical support zone on Sunday following the rejection from highs around $10,960.
The data on CoinMarketCap shows Bitcoin dancing at $10,373 and dealing with a 1.66% loss in the last 24-hours. There has been a significant decrease in the exchange trading volume in the same one-week period. From highs of $19 billion to the current $13 billion. Interestingly, the market capitalization is relatively stable and holding between $185 billion and $190 billion.
More: Bitcoin price analysis: Weekend session fails to break $11k; BTC/USD defends $10,200 support
Ethereum and Ripple
As for Ethereum and Ripple, performance has been mundane in the last seven days. Critical levels remain unconquered which is putting undue pressure on vital support areas. For instance, the analysis I ran earlier today shows Ethereum’s inability to sustain gains above $180. Past support between $164 and $162 is still essential for the bulls as long as $200 is unconquered.
Ripple, on the other hand, continues with the mission to push for a return above $0.3. While few battles have been won, for example, defending $0.24 support zone and clearing the resistance around $0.26, the war is far from being won. Moreover, a clear indication will be to see the crypto above $0.28 decision level.
More: a). Ethereum marker update: ETH/USD breaking down below $180; 1.5% loss and counting
b). Ripple market overview: XRP/USD upward action losing steam; bulls defend moving average support
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD defends $10,200 support
Bitcoin continues with the mission to break $11,000 psychological level over the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency won the battle of stepping above $10,800 and $10,900 hurdles respectively but lost the way shy of $11,000.
Ethereum marker update: ETH/USD breaking down below $180; 1.5% loss and counting
Ethereum has been in the business of creating a lower high pattern since the break above $180 failed to make headway on Sunday. After the retreat that refreshed the lows on Friday, the buyers regained control over the price.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD upward action losing steam
Ripple is back in within last week range even though the weekend session was graced with a positive retreat above the simple moving averages. The buyers managed to defend the support at $0.2460 after XRP slipped to $0.2472 (Friday low).
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: ETH trades near key resistance
Major cryptocurrencies gained traction on Saturday and began to recover the losses they suffered during the second half of the week. The absence of fundamental drivers behind this weekend's rebound, however, suggests that the market action was largely technical.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.