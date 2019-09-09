Bitcoin price analysis: Weekend session fails to break $11k; BTC/USD defends $10,200 support

- Bitcoin won the battles of stepping higher above $10,900 but lost the war of breaking $11,000 hurdle.
- BTC/USD ability to launch another attack on $11,000 will depend on the capacity to stay above the 50 SMA in the coming sessions.
Bitcoin continues with the mission to break $11,000 psychological level over the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency won the battle of stepping above $10,800 and $10,900 hurdles respectively but lost the way shy of $11,000.
The 4-hour chart for BTC/USD trading air shows Bitcoin has expanded the range to cover $11,000 as the ultimate resistance and $10,200 as the vital support area. The crypto is teetering at $10,373 following a subtle 0.29% loss and a relative change of -29 on Monday.
The prevailing trend is relatively bearish but as long as BTC stays above the 50 Simple Moving Average, the price could step above $10,400 in the near-term. A one-week long trend line will come in handy in case of declines progressing. Other support areas to keep in mind are $9,800 and $9,400 - $9,200.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
