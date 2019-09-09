Bitcoin price analysis: Weekend session fails to break $11k; BTC/USD defends $10,200 support

Bitcoin won the battles of stepping higher above $10,900 but lost the war of breaking $11,000 hurdle.

BTC/USD ability to launch another attack on $11,000 will depend on the capacity to stay above the 50 SMA in the coming sessions.

Bitcoin continues with the mission to break $11,000 psychological level over the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency won the battle of stepping above $10,800 and $10,900 hurdles respectively but lost the way shy of $11,000.

The 4-hour chart for BTC/USD trading air shows Bitcoin has expanded the range to cover $11,000 as the ultimate resistance and $10,200 as the vital support area. The crypto is teetering at $10,373 following a subtle 0.29% loss and a relative change of -29 on Monday.

The prevailing trend is relatively bearish but as long as BTC stays above the 50 Simple Moving Average, the price could step above $10,400 in the near-term. A one-week long trend line will come in handy in case of declines progressing. Other support areas to keep in mind are $9,800 and $9,400 - $9,200.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart