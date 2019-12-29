Cryptocurrency market update: Ethereum climbs above $130, gains more than 4%

- Bitcoin remains on track to post daily gains for third straight day.
- Ripple closes in on critical $0.20 handle on Sunday.
- Ethereum gains traction, adds more than 4% to turn positive for week.
After moving sideways in tight ranges for the large part of the day on Sunday, major cryptocurrencies gained traction despite a lack of apparent positive developments that are relevant for crypto traders.
Top-three coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) posted modest gains on Friday and Saturday after finding support near the $7000 mark on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 1.4% on the day and testing the critical $7400 resistance (Fibonacci %23.6 retracement of the October 26-December 18 drop). With a weekly close above that level, the pair could meet an interim resistance at $7600 ahead of $8000 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement October 26-December 18 drop). On the other hand, supports are located at $7200 (20-day moving average), $7000 (psychological level/December 27 low) and $6430 (December 18 low).
Ethereum (ETH/USD) is adding 4.3% on the day and trading around $133.50 as the best-performing cryptocurrency among the 10 biggest cryptocurrencies with regards to market capitalization. On January 1st, the Muir Glacier hard fork will be executed on the Ethereum network. With this decisive rebound, the pair remains on track to close the day above the 20-day moving average for the first time since mid-November. On the upside, $135-$136 area aligns as the initial resistance ahead of $142 (December 16 high) and $150. Supports could be seen at $132 (20-day moving average), $122 (December 27 low/March 4 low) and $116 (December 18 low/February 11 low).
Ripple (XRP(USD) extended its recovery into a fourth straight day on Sunday and was last seen trading at $0.1970, adding 1.6% on a daily basis. $0.2000 (upper limit of the 11-day trading range) is the initial hurdle ahead of $0.2030 and $0.2065 (December 17 high). On the downside, supports could be seen at $0.1850 (December 27 low/December 20 low) and $0.1760 (December 18 low/25-month low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls
BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside.
Ripple's Price Forecast 2020: The glimpse of hope
Ripple (XRP) drab performance in 2019 leaves investors gasping for air and looking forward to a better 2020. The 2020 forecast places XRP/USD price above $0.30 with a chance of jumping above $1.0.
ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level
ETH/USD crept up above the downward trending line this Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions.
BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level
BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.