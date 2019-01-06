Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin hovers under $8,700, while XRP and BSV shoot higher
- BTC/USD staged a mild recovery, though the trading activity is subdued.
- Ripple is a big winner; the coin is growing actively in Asia.
- Bitcoin SV runs wild again with over 20% of gains.
Bitcoin and most of the major altcoins are staying in a green zone following the mild recovery on the weekend. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation settled at $276 billion, off the recent Sunday high $278 billion, while an average daily trading volume retreated to $69 billion.
Top-3 coins price overview
- At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering marginally below $8,700, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Monday with 1.5% of gains on a day-on-day basis. The largest digital asset attempted to break above $8,800 on Sunday but failed to keep the ground.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $28.5 billion, is range-bound on Monday. The coin has slipped Sunday's high of $274,15 to trade at $267.90 by press time.
- Ripple's XRP is a bit more successful this Monday morning. The third largest coin has settled above $0.4570, having gained nearly 5% since time on Sunday and 2.8% since the beginning of the Asian trading on Monday.
The biggest market-movers
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a big winner again. The coin has gained over 20% in recent 24 hours and remained bid in Asian. At the time of writing, the currency is changing hands at $226.
- Cosmos and Ethereum Classic are also doing well. Both coins have gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $6.21 and $9.37 respectively.
