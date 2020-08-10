Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin flirts with $12,000, Cosmos and Band Protocol lead the altcoin rally

- Bitcoin rises majestically to take down the selling pressure at $12,000 but lacks the volume to sustain gains towards $12,000.
- Band Protocol and Cosmos become the best performing altcoins with gains of 34% and 20% respectively.
Bitcoin is leading the market with considerable gains on Monday following a weekend characterized by stability at $11,500. The impressive price action pushed BTC above $12,000 but stalled short of $12,100. An intraday high was traded at $12,083 cut shot the momentum resulting in a reversal below $12,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is pivotal at $12,000, although buyers lack the energy to keep the price above this same level.
The daily chart shows that consolidation is likely to take precedence in the short term. The RSI is currently horizontal at 70 (significantly lower than the levels seen during the last week of July and the first week of August). The MACD also highlights a sideways price action. If this consolidation would be a stepping stone for gains above $13,000, it is something that we will have to wait to see. For now, establishing higher support seems to be the wisest action to make.
Read more: Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin attacks $12,000 as selected altcoins roar
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily
Cosmos price update
Cosmos is among the best performing cryptocurrencies in the market. In the last 24 hours, this token has surged over 20% to trade highs of $5.88 from the lowest level traded in August at $3.50. As reported during the Asian hours, ATOM is holding well in the hands of the bulls despite the minor correction to $5.64 (prevailing market value).
The price also extended the action above the moving averages with the 50 SMA and 200 SMA holding positions at $4.78 and $4.22. Other key support areas include $5.50, $5.00 and $4.00. ATOM/USD 1-hour chart.
Read more: Cosmos Price Forecast: ATOM/USD goes ballistic eyeing $6.00 critical level
ATOM/USD 1-hour chart
Band Protocol price update
BAND/USD is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the skies following gains of over 34% in the last 24 hours. After starting the month of August trading around $4.21, Band Protocol has more than quadrupled its value trading highs of $18.00. At the time of writing, the digital currency is trading at $15.51 following a minor retreat. The token is still in the bulls’ hands with gains towards $20.00 still possible in the near term.
BAND/USDC 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin flirts with $12,000, Cosmos and Band Protocol lead the altcoin rally
Bitcoin is leading the market with considerable gains on Monday following a weekend characterized by stability at $11,500. The impressive price action pushed BTC above $12,000 but stalled short of $12,100.
LINK/USD plunges from new all-time high, can $12.00 support hold?
Chainlink had been one of the most intriguing altcoins in the market over the last few weeks. In addition to acting in tandem with the generally bullish cryptocurrency market, LINK/USD went the extra mile to trade a new all-time high ...
ETC/USD storms towards $7.20 after symmetrical triangle breakout
The pullback in Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) from $6.8844 appears to have gathered steam this Sunday, as the coin sees a rapid rise to the intraday highs above $7.15. The coin charts symmetrical triangle ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD tackles $400 building on weekend stability
Ethereum value narrows below a descending channel forming a consistent lower high pattern. ETH/USD shallow retreat from $400 embraces support at $395; other lower support levels are $390 and $385.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.