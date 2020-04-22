Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin. Ethereum and Ripple in total lockdown as consolidation takes over

- Cryptocurrency trading across the board remains drab as consolidation sets in following a retreat from last week’s highs.
- Bitcoin price stuck under the hurdle at $6,900 after recovery from the week’s low at $6,748.
- Ripple price is range-bound between $0.18 and $0.19.
The cryptocurrency market is in a lull situation following a retreat from the highs achieved last week. The majority of cryptoassets are barely sustaining in the green especially the top three; Bitcoin Ethereum and Ripple. The most battered coin is Bitcoin Gold (BTG) after losing 1.36% of its market value on the day.
Data by CoinMarketCap shows a fall in the total market capitalization from the recent high at $204 billion to the current $198 billion. The drop clearly shows that the selling pressure in the past 48 hours has been significant especially for Bitcoin after falling from high above $7,300 to lower levels at $6,748. The total trading volume has also tumbled from $186 billion to $114 billion (reported in the last 24 hours).
BTC/USD has a market value of $6,864 at the time of writing. The cryptoasset features a 0.30% gain on the day from an opening value of $6,854. Its trend is bullish amid shrinking volatility; an indication that upward movements will not be forthcoming in the current and next sessions of the day unless a catalyst comes into play.
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart
Looking at the four-hour chart, Bitcoin is still holding above the 50-day SMA; a very key indicator that buyers have enough power to avert further losses. The only thing that is holding them back is the low trading volume which can also be resolved by a catalyst. Signals from the MACD suggests that Bitcoin is in the hands of the bulls and that the path of least resistance is to the north. It is also vital that support at $6,800 is defended while the focus remains on rising above $7,000 in the near term.
ETH/USD is slightly in the green having accrued 0.76% of gains from the opening value of $170.34. Ether tested highs at $190 over the weekend but has lost a significant chunk of its value in the last 48 hours. In spite of a bullish trend, the low volatility means that low volume is recorded across the exchange platforms and that traders are choosing to stay away from the current choppy markets. At the time of writing, Ethereum is teetering at $172 after defending support at $170.
XRP/USD, the third-largest cryptocurrency in the industry is trading 0.43% higher on the day. Over the last 48 hours, Ripple has contained its movements in a narrow range between $0.18 and $0.19. Trading remains limited just like the other top cryptocurrencies as movement stays drab. Minor price actions are expect throughout the trading sessions on Wednesday unless something extraordinary happens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD resilient at $6,800 as oil and stocks topple
Bitcoin price has found balance following a brief free-fall from last week’s highs around $7,341. Moreover, the crypto is staying above the 50-day SMA as a show of strength in the market where bears are threatening to bring ...
XRP/USD bulls stay in control as upward trending line holds strong
XRP/USD went up from $0.1834 to $0.1847, as the bulls remained in control of the market. The price bounced off the support provided by the upward trending line and broke above the SMA 50 curve.
ETH/USD price action remains sluggish as bulls and bears cancel each other out
ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $172.75 as the price managed to break above the SMA 200 curve. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum ...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR is stuck between a rock and a hard place
Monero still has a bullish chart structure posting higher highs and higher lows. The key level on the downside is now 51.07 as if it breaks it will break the bullish trend and print a lower low wave.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.