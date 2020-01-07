Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin defiantly in the green as $8.2k beckons

- Bitcoin approaches $8,000 following a rally on Monday.
- Ethereum bulls strive to hold the price above the 50-day SMA.
- Ripple futures contract launch on XRP revives interest in the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Cryptoassets across the board rallied on Monday following a weekend of gains consolidation. The rally last Friday saw the digital asset function as safe havens amid tension between the US and Iran. The price action on Monday remained bullish with Ripple leading the altcoins with over 10% in gains.
All of the top three cryptocurrencies corrected higher including Bitcoin which closed in on $8,000 and Ethereum, whose price broke $142 hurdle. The total market capitalization is standing at $206 up from $201 an opening of the session on Tuesday.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin is among the few assets keen on consolidation the gains accrued on Monday. The asset is trading 1.43% higher on the day amid a strong bullish trend. Moreover, the expanding volatility suggests that a break above $8,000 is still possible within the day. For now, the mission among the bulls is to establish support above $7,800 and focus on breaking $8,000 level.
Also read: Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD closes in on $8k as mining hashrate hits 2020 all-time high
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum price update
As discussed in the price analysis earlier in the day, Ethereum jumped above $140 and $142 resistance levels. It is also consolidation the gains above the 50-day SMA. The MCAD suggests that correction to $160 is possible in the near-term but $180 and $200 will remain at bay for now.
ETH/USD daily chart
Ripple price update
Ripple rallied 10% on Monday following the news of XRP futures launch on Binance Futures platform. The price hit highs around $0.225 before adjusting to the current $0.2153. The immediate upside capped at $0.22 while immediate support is observed at $0.21 and $0.20. The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart will function as support levels as well in the case of a drop under $0.20.
Read more: Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bullishly tackles $0.22 resistance as surge to $0.30 becomes apparent
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD closes in on $8k as mining hashrate hits 2020 all-time high
Bitcoin is concentrating on breaking key barriers towards $8,000. The largest cryptocurrency spent most of December in consolidation between $7,000 and $7,500. The recent break above $7,800 seems to have revived the buyers’ interest in the digital asset.
XRP/USD bullishly tackles $0.22 resistance as surge to $0.30 becomes apparent
Ripple has been among the best performers this week considering that it posted a surge in the excess of 10% on Monday. The digital asset is attempting to break the downtrend encountered in the last two quarters of 2019.
DASH/USD has gone up by 39.45% in 4 days
DASH/USD bulls have remained in control for the fourth straight day, taking the price from $51.25 to $56. In this four-day period, the price has jumped by 39.45%. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened.
ETH/USD bulls push for recovery above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum revives bullish momentum following a falling wedge pattern breakout. The ability to hold above the 50-day SMA could determine the recovery towards $160.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.