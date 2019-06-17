Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin bulls hit the pause button; XRP remains unstoppable
- Bitcoin has retreated from the recent high and settled at $9,200.
- XRP the best-performing altcoin with over 4% of gains since this time on Monday.
The cryptocurrency market has stayed in a green zone during Asian hours on Tuesday. The total market capitalization increased stayed at $288 billion; however, an average daily trading volume dropped to $52 billion amid declining volatility.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD settled around $9,200 after hitting a new high of $9,474 on Monday. While the first digital coin retreated from the recent high, the trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above $9,000. A the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,190.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $28.9 billion, is hovering below $270 handle. The price touched the area above $273 on Monday but failed to keep the ground. ETH/USD has been unchanged in recent 24 hours and lost 2% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday trading.
- Ripple's XRP has settled above $0.44 amid a strong upside momentum triggered by a slew of positive fundamental news. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $19 billion, has grown by 4.5% from this time on Monday and hit $0.4560 during early Asian hours.
The biggest market-movers
- Binance Coin (BNB) is the best-performing cryptocurrency on Monday. The 7th largest coin with the market value of $4.9 billion is changing hands at $34.73, which is over 6% higher from this time on Monday.
- IOTA (IOT) is the biggest loser. The coin is down over 3% on a day-on-day basis, trading at $0.4350 at the time of writing. This is the 16th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $1.2 billion.
