Ripple’s Global Head of Banking: 14 new Banks and Financial Institutions have joined RippleNet

Ripple’s Global Head of Banking spoke about the influence of blockchain in the world of finance.

Ripple documented more transactions on the network in the first quarter of this year than in all of 2018.

Marjan Delatinne, Ripple’s global head of banking stated that the company’s network of banks and financial institutions, dubbed RippleNet, is growing rapidly. Delatinne spoke about the influence of blockchain in the world of finance during an interview with Bobsguide. She also revealed that 14 new banks and financial institutions have signed up for RippleNet in the past few weeks alone:

“Among general audiences, they will still think that blockchain is the same as Bitcoin. But honestly what we see among banks and financial institutions that we are working with – and we have signed up with 14 in the past few weeks – is a decoupling of the concept of crypto assets and what the underlying technology can bring.

It very much depends on how you define blockchain. If you’re talking about speculation around Bitcoin and individual use cases, then people will probably laugh at the idea because it is still not clear. But if you’re really talking about cross-border payments, Ripple is leading in the space because of the approach that we have taken. We haven’t limited ourselves to the crypto use case, and that has helped banks and financial institutions embrace the technology.”

Ripple documented more transactions on the network in the first quarter of this year than in all of 2018. The company also revealed that around two to three financial institutions are being added per week on average to RippleNet. However, Ripple has not disclosed the number of companies that have joined its network. Delatinne observed that the future of blockchain technology is centered on liquidity and will initially prosper in smaller countries where it’s more difficult to move capital. She added: