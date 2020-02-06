Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bulls aim at $10,000; Ethereum stages an impressive rally

- All major coins are gaining ground on Thursday ahead of the US opening.
- Ethereum is the best-perfroming coin out of top-20 with over 9% of gains.
The cryptocurrency market is on fire with Bitcoin and all major altcoins growing sharply during earlu US hours. The first cryptocurrency refreshed the highest level of 2020 at $9,850 and the upside momentum is gaining traction. Meanwhile, altcoins also demonstrate bullish momentum. The total market capitalization jumped to $277 billion. The average daily trading volumes climbed to $138 billion, while Bitcoin dominance settled at 64.2%.
Top-3 coins price overview:
Bitcoin has gained nearly 4% in recent 24 hours with $10,000 now within reach. At the time of writing the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,850, however, the situation is fluid as the upside impulse is growing. Once $10,000 is taken out, BTC/USD buy orders will start snowballing.
Ethereum staged an impressive recovery above $200.00. The second largest coin is trading at $214.88 with over 9% gains on a day-to-day basis. ETH/USD a multi-month high at $216.20 earlier on Thursday.
Ripple's XRP settled above $0.2800 to trade at $0.2830 by press time. The third largest coin has been trading with bullish bias on Thursday and hit the recent high at $0.2849.
The biggest market-movers out of top-20:
Binance Coin (BNB), and Bitcoin SV (BCV) gained over 6% in recent 24 hours; however, Ethereum remains the leader of altcoins with 9% rally.
The market is driven mostly by speculative sentiments and positioning, while some positive fundamental developments fuel the movements. Many cryptocurrency experts note that Bitcoin is poised for further gains, which may become the beginning of a massive rally ahead of halving.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
