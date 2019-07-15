- The cryptocurrency market's carnage takes another twist on Monday.
- Bitcoin and major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses.
The optimism vanished into thin air as Bitcoin (BTC) and all major altcoins have been under aggressive selling pressure for the last three days. Monday has started with another bearish wave that took the total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation to as low as $272 billion from $311 billion this time on Sunday. The figure dropped below $300 billion handle for the first time n recent two weeks. Bitcoin's market share increased to 65.9% as altcoins are doing even worse.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is hovering around $10,000 handle after sliding to $9,843 during early Asian hours. The first digital coin has touched the lowest level since July 2 amid strong bearish pressure. A sustainable move below $10,000 handle will worsen the technical picture significantly and become a pre-condition for an extended sell-off.
Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $23. billion is a big loser of the day. ETH has lost nearly 20% of its value in recent 24 hours and hit $202.86 low during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $216.80, moving within a strong bearish trend on the short0term timeframes.
Ripple's XRP has lost 9.1% since this time on Sunday to trade at $0.3018 by the time of writing. The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $12.8 billion pierced below $0.30 handle and touched an intraday low at $0.2945.
Litecoin (LTC/USD), now the fourth largest digital asset in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market value of $5.5 billion. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $88.40, having recovered from the intraday low of $84.85 hit during early Asian hours. The coin has lost nearly 1% in recent 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.