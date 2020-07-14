Cryptocurrency Market News: PayPal already confirmed cryptocurrency rumors back in March, according to a recent report

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 14, 2020
BTC/USD is still flat at $9,265 with bulls trying to climb above the daily EMAs. $9,500 remains as the most important resistance level in the short-term.
ETH/USD is far stronger and trading at $240.74. Ethereum price has outperformed Bitcoin price for the past two months. Ethereum bulls are still above the daily 12-EMA and closer to a bull breakout.
XRP/USD is also stronger and has defended the daily 12-EMA. XRP price is currently at $0.199, right below the $0.20 crucial level.
Cardano is again one of the best performing altcoins after a massive 6% price surge in hours. ChainLink is also on the list again with a 12% value spike and $1.7 billion volume. A name we haven’t seen in a long time is Ontology, which climbed to $0.77 after a 13% price change.
Chart of the day: ADA/USD 1-hour chart
Market
The recent rumors about PayPal supporting or at least using blockchain technology for something were actually confirmed long before they even started. According to a recent report, PayPal already stated that it’s working on ‘cryptocurrency capabilities’ in a document submitted to the European Commission under published initiatives.
As such, PayPal is continuously monitoring and evaluating global developments in the crypto and blockchain/distributed ledger space
Binance Card will be launched in countries inside the European Economic Area supporting 4 cryptocurrencies initially. According to the official announcement, Binance Card will include Bitcoin, SXP, BNB and BUSD.
Industry
The DeFi craze continues as Orion Protocol just finished its last public sale of only $10,000 through a ‘gas war’ system. Essentially, anyone could participate and the allocation was based on a first-come, first-serve basis. One of the winners actually sent around $9,642 Ethereum using a fee of $1,147. The total amount received by the smart contract was around $700,000 in Ethereum for only a $10,000 sale which clearly shows the interest in DeFi remains strong.
Quote of the day
It’s money 2.0, a huge, huge, huge deal. – Chamath Palihapitiya
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.