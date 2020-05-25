Cryptocurrency Market News: How impending “cold war” between the US and China could see Bitcoin and gold rally?

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 25, 2020
Markets:
The cryptocurrency market is in red on the first day of this week’s trading. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC) is at the forefront with losses of almost 5% in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC has lost 9.90% of its value. It is trading at $8,794 following a 0.89% growth on the day. An intraday high has been reached at $8,817 (second resistance zone after $8,800). BTC/USD is facing a bullish trend amid low volatility which means rapid price action is unlikely in the coming sessions.
Read more: Bitcoin Price Analysis: What next as BTC/USD tests $8,600?
Among the top three cryptocurrencies, Ethereum leads with a 1.36% growth on Monday. The cryptoasset has adjusted from $199.59 (opening value) to $202.20 (prevailing market value). Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum’s trend is bearish. However, downward price action would remain limited due to the low volatility. In other words, there is a possibility, Ethereum will hold above $200 in the rest of the sessions on Monday.
Read more: Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD recovery sabotaged above $200 as consolidation sets in
Ripple, on the other hand, is focused on reclaiming the ground above $0.20. The weekend session saw the price retest support at $0.19. Like Ethereum, XRP/USD is facing a downward trend. On the brighter side, low volatility means that price movement will also be limited on Monday.
Read also: Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls looking forward to a falling triangle breakout, all eyes on $0.21
Several cryptocurrencies among the top 100 managed to avert the strong arm of the bears. They include THETA (up 10.43%), Zilliqa (up 3.87%), KuCoin Shares (up 62.13%) and Verge (up 7%) in the last 24 hours. Consequently, the worst-hit coins include HyperCash (down 10.19%), Numeraire (down 10.74%), OmiseGo (down 11.83%), Cardano (down 6.28%) and Status (8.31%).
Chart Of The Day: BTC/USD hourly
Market:
Bitcoin and gold could be bracing for a bull-run triggered by possible United States sanctions against the Asian economic giant, China. Interestingly, Bitcoin had established a correlation with the Yuan during the recent trade dispute between the US and China. A report by Bloomberg had established that Chinese investors used Bitcoin to hedge against the then devalued Yuan. At the time, demand for the largest cryptocurrency was high considering that investors paid a premium price of $300 to get it.
Several months after the trade war, Bitcoin is looking into another rally likely to emanate from a new version of a “cold war” between the two nations. White House National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien is threatening to enact more sanctions as a retaliation to the yet to pass Hong Kong national security law.
In the past nations hit by sanctions tend to seek alternatives in cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin. For example, Venezuelans rushed to Bitcoin to deal with extreme inflation while Iranians sort an alternative in Bitcoin to navigate a ban on international banking. China’s central bank could devalue the Yuan as a way of retaliating against the sanctions. A devalued Yuan will call for alternatives and this is where Bitcoin and gold come in.
Industry:
Binance Options has added support for Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (OXRP contracts. According to the announcement on Monday, “the new listing will be available on the latest version of our (Binance) mobile app.” Links were also provided to assist users in either downloading or updating the mobile app. Binance also included a warning to investors that “there is no guarantee that your options purchase will execute at a profit after the premium has been deducted. Most options purchases will not be profitable, but a minority will be very profitable.”
Regulation:
Governments around the world are putting everything they have into the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the economic snarl-ups, regulators have begun to eye cryptocurrencies and especially the blockchain technology. Some of the factors pushing theses governments include, delay in data reporting, the struggling international trade as well as rigid supply chains.
According to Otokita Shun, a senator in Japan, cryptocurrencies will become very useful “in the world of after – corona.” In his opinion, the benefits of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will become more apparent. Shun also predicted that there will be an overhaul of the tax guidelines and other financial hurdles that hinder cryptocurrency growth.
Quote of the day
“In the world of after – corona, not only digital currencies but here, the importance of cryptocurrencies and blockchains will increase. The Diet will also call for positive improvements in taxation improvements in taxation and regulations that hinder innovation.” (@Otokita Shun).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: What next as BTC/USD tests $8,600?
Bitcoin price has continued to face increasing selling activity. The weekend session was not different as seller domination continued. BTC/USD extended the bearish leg further below $9,000 to the extent of testing support at $8,600.
ETH/USD recovery sabotaged above $200 as consolidation sets in
Ethereum recovers slightly to settle above $200 following a dip to $190 support. ETH/USD could entertain a sideways price action in the near term according to both the RSI and the MACD.
XRP/USD bulls looking forward to a falling triangle breakout, all eyes on $0.21
Ripple price bounces off last week’s support at $0.19 but recovery stalls under $0.1950. XRP/USD is grinding towards a possible falling triangle breakout, targeting $0.21.
Cryptocurrencies may weaken US dollar dominance
The adoption of digital currencies may undermine the leading positions of the US dollar in the global financial system, according to JPMorgan analysts. The US risks losing its dominant position in the global financial system.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.