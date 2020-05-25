Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls looking forward to a falling triangle breakout, all eyes on $0.21

- Ripple price bounces off last week’s support at $0.19 but recovery stalls under $0.1950.
- XRP/USD is grinding towards a possible falling triangle breakout, targeting $0.21.
Ripple price revisited the support at $0.19 during the weekend session. The breakdown occurred following the failure to break the support at $0.21. Recovery from the support is gradual but steady. XRP/USD is exchanging hands 0.85% higher on the day. The intraday high at $0.1943 is the short term seller congestion zone.
XRP/USD is doddering at $0.1941 amid calls from buyers to push the price above $0.20. The RSI has recovered slightly from the average (50). If the upward trend continues in the European session, Ripple could indeed bring down the sellers’ camp at $0.20 (50 SMA in the 4-hour range).
Glancing upwards, a falling triangle pattern hints towards a breakout in the near term. As soon as the triangle resistance is in the rearview, the bulls would begin to shift their attention to levels beyond $0.21 as well as $0.25. More selling pressure is expected at the 100 SMA ($0.2016).
Ripple confluence levels
Resistance one: $0.1970 – Home to the Fibo 61.8% one-week and the Bollinger Band one-hour middle curve indicators.
Resistance two: $0.2011 – Highlighted by the SMA 50 4-hour, Fibo 38.2% one-week and the SMA 200 one-hour.
Support one: $0.1930 – This region hosts the Bollinger Band one-hour lower, the previous low one-day and the Bollinger Band 4-hour lower.
Support two: $0.1909 – Highlighted by the pivot point one-week support two and the pivot point one-day support three.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
