Bitcoin Price Analysis: What next as BTC/USD tests $8,600?

- Bitcoin bounces off support at $8,600 towards the short term goal at $9,000.
- BTC/USD is in the hands of the bulls especially with the RSI holding above 70 (overbought region).
Bitcoin price has continued to face increasing selling activity. The weekend session was not different as seller domination continued. BTC/USD extended the bearish leg further below $9,000 to the extent of testing support at $8,600. The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $8,780 after a minor recovery from the aforementioned support area.
The prevailing trend in the Asian session on Monday is surprisingly bullish especially with the volatility being high. Other cryptocurrencies are also trying to come out of the weekend dip, for instance, Ethereum is up 1.46% to $202.50 while Ripple is up 0.67% to exchange hands at $0.1937.
The trading action in the near term is likely to remain sideways with a consolidation between $8,700 and $8,800. The RSI is holding onto the level at 70 after upward movements became unsustainable. The main goal among the bulls is to pull the price above $9,000 in order to shift the attention to $10,000.
In the meantime, holding above the short term support at $8,700 is key to the short term movements towards $9,000. Past $9,000, buyers should be ready to deal with the selling pressure at the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA in the hourly range, the trendline resistance, and the hurdle at $9,200.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
