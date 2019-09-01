- Bitcoin is capped by the short-term resistance of $9,600
- Binance Coin (BNB) is the worst-performing altcoin with over 2.5% of losses.
Bitcoin and all major altcoins have stayed unchanged for the most part of the weekend. Low trading activity amid decreasing volatility has left the market locked in a narrow range; however, the situation may change ahead of the global markets opening on Monday.
The total market capitalization stays at $248 billion, while an average daily trading volume decreased to $40 billion; Bitcoin's market dominance remained unchanged at $69.2%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD is trading at $9,585, unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The first digital asset has barely changed since August 30 as trading activity on the marker is non-existant. The critical support awaits the coin on approach to $9,300, while the upside seems to be limited by $9,600.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.3 billion. ETH/USD is changing hands at $169.30 after a failed attempt to settle above $173.00. The coin outperformed the market during late Saturday hours, however, the upside momentum proved to be short-lived as the price retreated below $170.00 handle.
Ripple's XRP is glued to $0.2550 with strong support at $0.2500. The upper boundary of the recent channel is created by $0.2600. The third-largest coin touched $0.2600 handle during latte Saturday hours and retreated to $0.2550 by the time of writing.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Binance Coin is the biggest loser of the day. The coin has lost nearly 2.5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $21.48.
Notably, a cryptocurrency rating service CoinMarketCap changes its methodology as of September 2. This may lead to massive changes in cryptocurrency ratings.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ignore current prices, technical picture has materially improved
Digital coins were in a perilous state on Thursday – with few support lines to hold them. However, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple managed to weather the storm by remaining in place, and have materially improved their positions.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD controlled by bears, $62.00 within reach
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $62.83. The coin has been sliding down after a strong collapse below critical $70.00 on August 28. While the sell-off has slowed down, LTC/USD continues moving within a clear bearish trend.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks the downtrend with a 3.5% gain
Ethereum Classic is defying the odds once again by posting a remarkable reversal. The top three cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are still forced between a rock and a hard place.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD reversal rides on improving technical levels
Ripple bulls are taking a breather from the selling on Wednesday and Thursday. Cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin dumped significantly after failing to break above key psychological levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.