The new assets will become available on all Kraken's trading platform.

Futures and margin trading will not be supported as of yet.

One of the world's most popular cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced the listing of new coins, OmiseGO (OMG) и PAX Gold (PAXG).

"We are pleased to announce that OmiseGO (OMG) and PAX Gold (PAXG) will be listed on Kraken starting October 29," the platform wrote in its blog post.

The platform starts accepting deposits in new assets as of Tuesday. October, 29; however, the trading in OMG/USD, OMG/EUR, OMG/XBT, OMG/ETH, PAXG/USD, PAXG/EUR, PAXG/XBT, PAXG/ETH pairs will be launched later.

"The first trades will start shortly after funding is enabled, because sell orders cannot be placed until deposits clear."

OMG and PAXG will be available on the main platform as well as on Kraken Pro and OTC-platform. Futures and marginal trading will be unavailable at this stage.

Earlier this month Kraken together with Coinbase and Bittrex launched a system to define whether any given digital asset may be classified as a security.

Read more: Top crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Kraken, and Bittrex create a system rating cryptos likely to be securities