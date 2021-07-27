Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zilliqa, VeChain & Stellar — Asian Wrap 27 July

XLM price has climbed over 40% since the July 20 low, shredding the trading range defined by the descending parallel channel since the end of June. The rise has taken Stellar to a trifecta of resistance around $0.278, but enthusiasm behind a potential Moneygram deal is proving to be insufficient in busting the resistance.

VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower. However, the easy money has been earned as VET is now confronted by four credible indicators, forming a commanding resistance level that will limit the upside for at least the short term.

Zilliqa price is currently approaching a crucial support level that could trigger a bounce, leading to a new uptrend. However, there are chances of this barrier failing under increased selling pressure. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on the bounce. Zilliqa bridge is a highly anticipated connection that brings interoperability between the two networks.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.