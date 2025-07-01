Could XRP price rebound on high spot ETF approval odds
Why AI token Bittensor’s development activity surged 3,600% in June despite 22% price drop
Bittensor (TAO), the largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) token by market capitalization, upholds a bearish bias after facing rejection at $352 on Sunday. TAO is trading at $324, with intraday losses exceeding 3% on Tuesday.
Bitcoin eases lower, but a breakout to record highs could be coming
Bitcoin is edging below 107K on Tuesday after the price ran into resistance at 108.8 K. However, with institutional and corporate demand still strong, combined with an encouraging Q3 post-halving seasonality tailwind, BTC could be on the verge of retesting 110 K and fresh record highs.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin resumes upward momentum eyeing all-time highs as Ethereum, XRP offer bullish signals
Bitcoin (BTC) resumes its bullish momentum after briefly declining to $105,100 on Wednesday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at around $107,665 at the time of writing, up nearly 2% on the day.
Celestia Price Forecast: Bullish RSI divergence in TIA fuels channel breakout chances
Celestia’s quick intraday recovery outpaces other top altcoins in the last 24 hours. TIA Open Interest surges amid the growing anticipation of a trend reversal. The technical outlook shows a bullish RSI divergence that could trigger a breakout from a falling channel.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump’s budget bill and tariff chatter resume
Bitcoin price hovers in a range-bound scenario after a 7.32% rally the previous week. Reports indicate that Trump’s budget deadline and tariff pause expiration in early July could impact the price of BTC.
Bonk discontinues redemption for Solana Saga owners as claims slow down
Bonk shows a quick recovery following a bearish start to the week, teases a post-retest reversal from a falling wedge pattern. Bonk announces the discontinuation of token redemption for Solana Saga phone owners from July 31.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
