Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, SUI & Solana – American Wrap 20 November

Ripple (XRP) steadies above the critical $2.00 level on Thursday, as bulls push to regain control as volatility and bearish sentiment persist across the crypto market.

Over the past week and a half, I’ve been watching the crypto markets react to Bitcoin’s weakness, and naturally, many altcoins have mirrored that move. SUI hasn’t been spared either. The cryptocurrency has slid more than 27% in the last nine days, and while that kind of decline usually spooks traders, the technicals here tell a very different story. In fact, the structure I’m tracking on SUI has me cautiously optimistic.

Solana (SOL) is trading above $141 at the time of writing on Thursday. The general outlook remains bearish despite a knee-jerk recovery from $130, which marked the previous day's low.