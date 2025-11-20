TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, SUI & Solana – American Wrap 20 November

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, SUI & Solana – American Wrap 20 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP eyes rebound as institutional interest gains momentum 

Ripple (XRP) steadies above the critical $2.00 level on Thursday, as bulls push to regain control as volatility and bearish sentiment persist across the crypto market.

The downsloping trendline to watch on SUI

Over the past week and a half, I’ve been watching the crypto markets react to Bitcoin’s weakness, and naturally, many altcoins have mirrored that move. SUI hasn’t been spared either. The cryptocurrency has slid more than 27% in the last nine days, and while that kind of decline usually spooks traders, the technicals here tell a very different story. In fact, the structure I’m tracking on SUI has me cautiously optimistic.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL builds recovery muscle on steady ETF inflows 

Solana (SOL) is trading above $141 at the time of writing on Thursday. The general outlook remains bearish despite a knee-jerk recovery from $130, which marked the previous day's low.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana builds recovery muscle on steady ETF inflows

Solana builds recovery muscle on steady ETF inflows

Solana (SOL) is trading above $141 at the time of writing on Thursday. The general outlook remains bearish despite a knee-jerk recovery from $130, which marked the previous day's low.

Fartcoin recovery gains traction on steady confidence of whales

Fartcoin recovery gains traction on steady confidence of whales

Fartcoin extends its recovery for the third consecutive day, posting 12% gains by press time on Thursday. A 30% spike in Fartcoin futures Open Interest and heightened funding rates reflect elevated retail demand in the derivatives market. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support despite steady selling pressure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support despite steady selling pressure 

Bitcoin is seeking stability above $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple are holding key support levels at $3,000 and $2.00, respectively, which signals potential seller exhaustion. 

Bitcoin steadies around $92,000 as signs of undervaluation emerge

Bitcoin steadies around $92,000 as signs of undervaluation emerge

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies near $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, holding firmly above the key psychological level of $90,000 — a zone that could support a short-term recovery if preserved. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.