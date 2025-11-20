Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, SUI & Solana – American Wrap 20 November
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP eyes rebound as institutional interest gains momentum
Ripple (XRP) steadies above the critical $2.00 level on Thursday, as bulls push to regain control as volatility and bearish sentiment persist across the crypto market.
The downsloping trendline to watch on SUI
Over the past week and a half, I’ve been watching the crypto markets react to Bitcoin’s weakness, and naturally, many altcoins have mirrored that move. SUI hasn’t been spared either. The cryptocurrency has slid more than 27% in the last nine days, and while that kind of decline usually spooks traders, the technicals here tell a very different story. In fact, the structure I’m tracking on SUI has me cautiously optimistic.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL builds recovery muscle on steady ETF inflows
Solana (SOL) is trading above $141 at the time of writing on Thursday. The general outlook remains bearish despite a knee-jerk recovery from $130, which marked the previous day's low.
