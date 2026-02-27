TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, PUMP & Cryptos – American Wrap 27 February

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, PUMP & Cryptos – American Wrap 27 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple adjusts funding strategy as XRP struggles with weak retail demand

Ripple (XRP) declines for the second consecutive day, trading around $1.38 at the time of writing on Friday. The ongoing correction comes on the heels of a bullish reversal from a weekly low of $1.31 on Tuesday, which stalled at $1.49 on Wednesday.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP holds modest gains despite low retail demand, falling revenue

Pump.fun (PUMP) holds steady above $0.0018 at the time of writing on Friday, reflecting a minor intraday increase despite the headwind trimming weekly gains in the broader cryptocurrency market.

The crypto is stuck in a narrow consolidation range

Crypto market capitalisation has fallen back to $2.3 trillion, remaining at Thursday's low. The upward momentum gained at the beginning of the week has not developed further, with traders preferring to sell as prices rise. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are consolidating near key technical areas on Friday, showing mild signs of stabilization after recent volatility. BTC holds above $67,000 despite mild losses so far this week, while ETH hovers around $2,000 after a rejection near its upper consolidation boundary.

Ethereum Price Forecast: FG Nexus continues distribution amid signs of returning risk-on sentiment

Ethereum Price Forecast: FG Nexus continues distribution amid signs of returning risk-on sentiment

FG Nexus, once dubbed an Ethereum treasury firm, resumed offloading the top altcoin on Wednesday, distributing 7,550 ETH, according to data from smart money tracker EmberCN.

Top Crypto Gainers: Stable and Decred rally, Pippin approaches record highs

Top Crypto Gainers: Stable and Decred rally, Pippin approaches record highs

Altcoins, such as Stable, Decred, and Pippin, are extending gains so far this week, defying the risk-averse conditions in the broader cryptocurrency market. Stable and Pippin are near record high levels, while Decred extends its breakout rally above $30.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday, but the Crypto King is poised to close February on a fragile footing, marking its fifth consecutive month of losses since October and a rare start to the year with back-to-back monthly corrections.