Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, PUMP & Cryptos – American Wrap 27 February

Ripple (XRP) declines for the second consecutive day, trading around $1.38 at the time of writing on Friday. The ongoing correction comes on the heels of a bullish reversal from a weekly low of $1.31 on Tuesday, which stalled at $1.49 on Wednesday.

Pump.fun (PUMP) holds steady above $0.0018 at the time of writing on Friday, reflecting a minor intraday increase despite the headwind trimming weekly gains in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Crypto market capitalisation has fallen back to $2.3 trillion, remaining at Thursday's low. The upward momentum gained at the beginning of the week has not developed further, with traders preferring to sell as prices rise.