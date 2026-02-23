TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Pippin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 23 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP losses as bearish trends persist, inflows slow and OI stabilizes

Ripple (XRP) is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

Pippin Price Forecast: PIPPIN rallies over 14%, aiming for record highs

Pippin (PIPPIN) is rising above $0.70, aiming for the record high of $0.77 at the time of writing on Monday. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto token appears to defy headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market, rallying over 14% intraday, 176% in a fortnight and approximately 91% in 30 days, according to CoinGecko.

BTC/USD outlook: Falls to three-week low on US tariff uncertainty

Bitcoin remains in red and holding above new three-week low on Monday, deflated by growing uncertainty over US tariffs.

