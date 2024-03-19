Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, ImmutableX & Crypto – European Wrap 19 March

XRP trades with modest losses below key $0.60 level
XRP price dropped closer to its psychologically important support level at $0.60 on Tuesday amidst a steep correction in the crypto ecosystem. Most of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have noted a decline in their prices on Tuesday.
ImmutableX price falls sharply as holders sell IMX ahead of $101 million token unlock
ImmutableX (IMX) price is declining sharply despite the rising relevance of gaming and meme coin tokens among traders. The decrease can be attributed to traders positioning ahead of the upcoming token unlock on Friday, which is likely to increase the selling pressure on the gaming token and result in a steeper correction.
Crypto market deepens correction
The crypto market lost 6% in 24 hours to $2.42 trillion. Solana reversed Tuesday's decline, losing 9% in 24 hours - the last of the major altcoins to fall into a correction.
Aptos price rallies towards $18 target after $330 million token unlock
Aptos price is increasing on Tuesday, defying the sharp sell-off among main crypto assets. The scalable Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain recently unlocked over $334 million worth of APT tokens on March 13. While token unlock events are typically followed by a correction in prices, APT sustained its rally.
Why is the crypto market crashing?
The two most important contribution to the ongoing bull market is the meteoric rise in Bitcoin due to the ETF approval and the sudden interest spike in Solana ecosystem. But the recent move suggests that the upward momentum is dissipating and a correction looms.
Bitcoin: Can BTC hit $100,000 without a correction?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a slowdown in momentum as it set up a new all-time high of $73,949 on March 13. Considering the massive uptrend that BTC has been experiencing, a short-term correction is nothing to be concerned about.