Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Hyperliquid & Cryptos – American Wrap 14 January

Ripple (XRP) is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.