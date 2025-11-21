Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Ethereum & Zcash – American Wrap 21 November

Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Friday, as the top altcoin faces intense selling pressure from retail and institutional US investors across the spot and derivatives markets.

Ripple (XRP) is extending its down leg below $2.00, trading at $1.87 at the time of writing on Friday. Heightened volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty are supporting the sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Zcash (ZEC) is trading above $630 at the time of writing on Friday, after extending its intraday decline to $595. Despite ZEC's correction from a heavy supply zone at $700, the privacy-oriented token is showing signs of stability, which could see it regain momentum heading into the weekend.