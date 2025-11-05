TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Ethereum & Cryptos – American Wrap 05 October

FXStreet Team

XRP eyes recovery despite low retail demand and risk-off sentiment

Ripple (XRP) holds above $2.22 as bulls pare losses on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of declines. Despite bullish attempts to regain control, XRP is facing low retail demand amid deleveraging, liquidations amid risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH rebounds as SOPR, supply in profit reset

Ethereum (ETH) is trading upward, building on the short-term support at $3,300 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following two days of steady declines in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize after sell-off as China suspends retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding above $100,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a knee-jerk bounce after two consecutive days of declines. BTC corrected below $99,000 on Tuesday as risk-off sentiment continued to spread across the cryptocurrency market. 

FXStreet Team

